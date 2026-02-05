Several Toronto officers arrested as police plan to discuss results of corruption investigation

TORONTO — Several Toronto police officers have been arrested and a neighboring police force said it will announce details of an investigation into organized crime and corruption on Thursday.

Clayton Campbell, president of Toronto's police union, said Wednesday he is aware of “several of its members who were arrested” but declined to provide further details.

York Regional Police said it will announce the results of a lengthy investigation into organized crime and corruption on Thursday.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween will be joined by Toronto Police Service Chief Myron Demkiw at a morning news conference.

The Toronto Police Association, the union, noted it represents over 8,500 uniformed and civilian members of the Toronto Police Service, “whose dedication to public safety and commitment to the values of our organizations should not be disputed or questioned in the face of these allegations.”

A spokesperson for the Toronto police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

