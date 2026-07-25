Several people are injured at Berlin's LGBTQ+ march after a car drives into the crowd

BERLIN — A car drove into a crowd during Berlin's famed LGBTQ+ parade on Saturday and injured several people, prompting police to call off the event in the German capital on Saturday, hours after it had begun.

Police, who did not say how many were injured, called on everyone in a post on X to leave the premises of the event immediately. A short while later, police said a car had driven into the Tiergarten park, near the route of the pride march, hitting several people.

Police did not know how many officers had been deployed to the scene but that it was “definitely a lot of police.” They said they were searching for suspects.

“We are conducting an intensive search for possible suspects,” a police officer said on a short video released on the Berlin police account on X.

Hundreds of thousands of people had come to Berlin on Saturday to celebrate at Berlin's pride parade, known in Germany as Christopher Street Day. It's one of Europe's largest LGBTQ+ celebrations.

The pride event in front of the city's iconic Brandenburg Gate in downtown was called off around 10:15 p.m. and a band’s performance on stage was interrupted. People were urged to go home and to avoid taking the route through the Tiergarten park.

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