School bus crash in South Africa kills at least 13 children, police say

JOHANNESBURG — A truck collided with a school minibus in South Africa's Gauteng province, killing at least 13 children, authorities said Monday.

Preliminary reports indicated at least 11 schoolchildren died at the scene, with two others succumbing to their injuries in the hospital.

The private vehicle was transporting students to various primary schools and high schools in the southwest of Johannesburg on Monday when the incident occurred around 7 a.m., according to authorities

Witnesses said the minibus carrying the children was overtaking other stationery vehicles when it hit the truck in a head-on collision. Police said the incident is being investigated and the truck driver will be questioned.

Gauteng Emergency Services transported five patients to the Sebokeng Hospital, while two others were taken to Kopanong Hospital for further medical care. The bus driver also suffered injuries and was among those taken to hospital.

Parents were seen weeping uncontrollably at the scene of the accident, while emergency services were picking up books and stationery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his sadness at the loss of life, saying national and provincial authorities would provide families and schools with the necessary psychosocial support.

“Our children are the nation’s most precious assets and we must do all we can — from observing the rules of the road to the quality of service providers appointed to transport scholars — to protect learners,” said Ramaphosa.

The country’s minister of basic education, Siviwe Gwarube, said many of the accidents involving school transport were caused by driver error. She called on the Department of Transport to make sure that vehicles entrusted with transporting schoolchildren are roadworthy.

