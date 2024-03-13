World

Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened, Putin tells state media

By Associated Press

Russia Ukraine War FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at a news conference following a meeting of the State Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on Dec. 22, 2022. Putin said in an interview Wednesday, March 13, 2024, that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if there is a threat to Russian statehood, sovereignty, or independence. (Sergey Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) (Sergey Guneyev/AP)

President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if there is a threat to Russian statehood, sovereignty, or independence.

Speaking in an interview with Russian state television released early Wednesday, Putin said he hoped that the U.S. would avoid any escalation that could trigger a nuclear war, but emphasized that Russia’s nuclear forces are ready for it.

Asked if he has ever considered using battlefield nuclear weapons in Ukraine, Putin responded that there has been no need for that.

He also voiced confidence that Moscow will achieve its goals in Ukraine and held the door open for talks, emphasizing that any deal would require firm guarantees from the West.

