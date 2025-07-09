World

Russia fires a record 728 drones and 13 missiles at Ukraine, Ukrainian air force says

Russia Ukraine War In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a firefighter puts out the fire following a Russian attack in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia fired a record 728 Shahed and decoy drones at Ukraine overnight, as well as 13 missiles, the Ukrainian air force said Wednesday, in the latest escalation amid mounting Russian aerial attacks in the more than three-year war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the city of Lutsk, in Ukraine's northwest, bordering Poland and Belarus, was the hardest hit, though 10 other regions were also struck.

Lutsk is home to airfields used by the Ukrainian army. Cargo planes and fighter jets routinely fly over the city.

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down 296 drones and seven missiles, while 415 more drones were lost from radars or jammed, an air force statement said.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!