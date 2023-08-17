World

Residents in the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories ordered to evacuate as wildfires near

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories — (AP) — Residents in the capital of Canada's Northwest Territories were ordered to evacuate Wednesday night as wildfires neared the city of 20,000 people.

People in the four areas of Yellowknife at highest risk should leave as soon as possible and residents in other areas have until noon Friday to leave, the Northwest Territories government said.

The government said it’s safe for residents to drive out of Yellowknife. If smoke limits visibility, those leaving by highway will be escorted through the active fire zone.

More than 200 wildfires have already burned a widespread area of the Northwest Territories.

Eight communities totaling nearly 6,800 people, or 15% of the Northwest Territories' population, have already evacuated, Mike Westwick, the region's fire information officer, said earlier in the day.

Canadian Forces personnel are helping firefighters and have flown evacuees out on Hercules aircraft.

Canada has seen a record number of wildfires this year. More than 21,000 square kilometers (8,108 miles) have burned.

