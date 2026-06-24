A second powerful earthquake strikes Venezuela, USGS reports

CARACAS, Venezuela — A second powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck Venezuela on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The second quake had a depth of 10 kilometers and its epicenter was 16 kilomoters (10 miles) southwest of the city of Morón, Venezuela.

Earlier, Venezuela was hit by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook Venezuela on Wednesday evening, collapsing buildings in the capital of Caracas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake’s epicenter was west of the community of Moron, located along the country’s Caribbean coast, about 168 kilometers (104 miles) west of Caracas. The quake had a depth of 13 kilometers (8 miles).

People evacuated swaying buildings in Caracas and remained outside, many visibly shocked as they saw entire walls that had collapsed, making furniture visible from the street. Dust columns could also be seen in two neighborhoods of the capital, where restaurants and other businesses are typically busy.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said the quake could be felt in several states, adding that the Altamira neighborhood in Caracas had “alarming situations” with collapsed homes and buildings. He urged people to remain outside as aftershocks could further damage some structures.

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