Plane crashes during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A plane crashed Friday during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show.

The Indian HAL Tejas crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the pilot ejected.

Black smoke rose over the airport as those in the crowd, including women and children, watched.

