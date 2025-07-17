Parish priest and several injured as airstrikes hit a Gaza church

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — (AP) — Airstrikes hit the Holy Family Church in northern Gaza on Thursday morning, injuring several people including the parish priest, officials with the Catholic Church said.

Parish priest Fr. Gabriel Romanelli was very close with the late Pope Francis and the two spoke often during the war in Gaza.

The church was damaged in the attack, officials said, in what witnesses said appeared to be an Israeli tank shelling.

The Israeli military did not have immediate comment on the strike.

