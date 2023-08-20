The Netherlands and Denmark will give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the Dutch prime minister says

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands — (AP) — The Netherlands and Denmark will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine as soon as Ukrainian crews and infrastructure are ready for the powerful U.S.-made jets, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday.

Zelenskyy welcomed the ‘’historic'' announcement and praised Rutte for making the Netherlands the first country to offer the planes. The announcement came minutes after the two leaders inspected two gray F-16 jets parked in a hangar at a Dutch air base where Zelenskyy arrived Sunday morning.

Rutte declined to say how many planes would be delivered, nor when, except to say ‘’as soon as possible.''

On Friday, the Netherlands and Denmark said the U.S. had authorized them to deliver American-made F-16s to Ukraine. Washington's approval was seen as a major boost for Kyiv, even though the fighter jets won't have an impact any time soon on the almost 18-month war.

Ukraine has long pleaded for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge. It recently launched a long-anticipated counteroffensive against the Kremlin's forces without air cover, placing its troops at the mercy of Russian aviation and artillery.

The Dutch and Danish governments are also involved in a coalition that is working to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the advanced fighter jets.

Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said Friday that the training of Ukrainian pilots is starting this month. Officials have previously said that Ukrainian pilots will need six to eight months of training.

Washington says the F-16s — like the advanced U.S. Abrams tanks — will be crucial in the long term as Kyiv faces down Russia.

Ukraine has been relying on older aircraft, such as Russian-made MiG29 and Sukhoi jets. F-16s have newer technology and targeting capabilities. They are also more versatile, experts say.

In a video message earlier Sunday, Zelenskyy vowed a stern retaliation to a Russian missile strike the previous day in the center of the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv that killed seven people and wounded over 100 others.

___

