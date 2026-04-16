Minibus taxi catches fire in Zimbabwe, killing several people

HARARE, Zimbabwe — A minibus taxi in southwest Zimbabwe caught fire on a highway Thursday, killing about a dozen and a half people, police said.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said that authorities needed more time to confirm the exact number of victims, but that it was “approximately 18.”

The vehicle “exploded into fire” on a highway near the second biggest city of Bulawayo, police said in a separate statement. They didn’t immediately give a cause of the fire.

Minibus taxis are a popular method of public transport in the southern African nation and are often packed beyond their recommended capacity, including by squashing people onto the driver's seat.

Deadly road accidents involving public transportation are common in Zimbabwe, where speeding is also widespread as drivers attempt to maximize daily trips. Poorly maintained roads add to the danger.

Zimbabwe, with a population of about 15 million, records a road accident every 15 minutes, killing at least five people daily, according to the national statistics agency — one of the highest road fatality rates in Africa.

Neighboring South Africa also struggles with high accident rates for its popular minibus taxis and has also reported several deadly crashes involving the vehicles recently, including one in January that left 14 schoolchildren dead.

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