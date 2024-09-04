World

Migrant boat seen trying to make an apparent crossing of English Channel a day after 12 people died

France Migrants A boat thought to be with migrants is seen in the sea near the Wimereux beach, France, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. A boat carrying migrants ripped apart in the English Channel as they attempted to reach Britain from northern France on Tuesday, plunging dozens into the treacherous waterway and leaving 12 dead, authorities said. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga) (Nicolas Garriga/AP)

WIMEREUX, France — (AP) — Just a day after 12 migrants died in a failed attempted crossing of the English Channel, another boat carrying several dozen people appears to be making another attempt from northern France on Wednesday, seemingly trying to head toward Britain.

Associated Press journalists on a beach in Wimereux, on the northern French coastline and close to the site of Tuesday’s deadly sinking, are broadcasting live video of an inflatable boat crowded with people, seemingly migrants, out to sea.

The boat is so laden that some of those aboard, crammed side-by-side on the inflatable tubes, have their legs over the sides.

Many are wearing orange life preservers. A small gray patrol boat flying a French flag approached the inflatable at one point and a crew person aboard then tossed more orange life vests — about half a dozen of them — to people aboard the vessel, who caught them.

Another larger patrol vessel is shadowing the inflatable from a larger distance away.

