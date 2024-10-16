World

At least 90 people killed and 50 injured after a gasoline tanker explodes in Nigeria, police say

By CHINEDU ASADU
By CHINEDU ASADU

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — More than 90 people have been killed and 50 others injured after a gasoline tanker overturned in Nigeria and sparked an explosion as dozens of people rushed to the vehicle to scoop up the fuel, police said Wednesday.

The explosion occurred past midnight in Jigawa state after the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while traveling on a highway close to a university, police spokesperson Lawan Adam said.

“The residents were scooping up fuel from the overturned tanker when the explosion occurred, sparking a massive inferno that killed 94 people on the spot,” Adam said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!