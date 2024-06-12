At least 35 people have died in a building fire in Kuwait, state news agency says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — At least 35 people died in a building fire early Wednesday in Kuwait, the state-run news agency reported.

KUNA said another 15 people were injured in the fire, which broke out in the southern Mangaf district.

The fire had been brought under control and that authorities were combing the area for evidence as to the cause of the blaze, KUNA reported, quoting Maj. Gen. Eid al-Oweihan, head of forensic evidence at the Interior Ministry.

Kuwait, a nation with some 4.2 million people that’s slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

A fire at an oil refinery in 2022 killed four people.

