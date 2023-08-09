World

A lawmaker in the Bahamas has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and issuing death threats

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A lawmaker in the Bahamas was charged Wednesday with sexual assault and issuing death threats in a case involving a 35-year-old woman.

Kirk Cornish, who represents North Abaco, said in a statement that the allegations were “totally false” and that he would prove his innocence.

“The facts will show that this was a breakup that was manipulated and exploited for political reasons,” he said.

Cornish resigned Tuesday as secretary of Parliament at the request of Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, who said that the director of public prosecutions found sufficient evidence to file charges against the 48-year-old politician.

The alleged incident occurred in April, according to a police statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!