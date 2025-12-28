A knife attack outside Suriname’s capital Paramaribo kills at least 9 people, police say

PARAMARIBO, Suriname — A knife attack outside Suriname’s capital of Paramaribo killed at least nine people, including children, police said Sunday.

Officials said the victims, which included five minors, were the children and neighbors of the attacker.

In a statement issued Sunday, Suriname’s Police Corps said the suspect, a male, attempted to attack police officers who arrived on the scene and was injured during his arrest. He is now recovering in a hospital.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.