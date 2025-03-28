World

King Charles III seen in public one day after hospitalization for cancer treatment side effects

Britain Royals Britain's King Charles III is driven by car from Clarence House, his London home, along The Mall towards Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, March 28, 2025. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP) (Ben Whitley/AP)

King Charles III was seen in public on Friday for first time since his brief hospitalization for the side effects from his cancer treatment.

Charles waved to people as he left his residence at Clarence House in London by car Friday morning.

The king canceled his engagements for Thursday afternoon and Friday after his brief stay in the hospital.

The king’s health has been closely watched ever since early last year when he announced that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

