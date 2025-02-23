Israel's defense minister says troops to remain in West Bank refugee camps for 'coming year'

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday he has instructed the military to prepare to remain in some of the occupied West Bank’s urban refugee camps “for the coming year.”

Katz said that some 40,000 Palestinians had been displaced from three of the camps in the northern West Bank and that they were now “emptied of residents.”

He said the military was to prepare for “an extended stay” in the camps and “not to allow the return of residents.”

The comments by Katz come as Israel is intensifying an offensive in the Palestinian territory and as the ceasefire that paused the war in Gaza holds.

The military said Sunday it was expanding the raid in the West Bank to other areas and was sending tanks to Jenin, a militant stronghold.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.