Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu acknowledges pressure from allies in decision to resume Gaza aid

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged on Monday that his decision to resume aid to Gaza came from pressure from allies.

In a video statement posted to social media, Netanyahu said that Israel’s allies had voiced concern about “images of hunger” and said they told the country that “with that, we will not be able to support you.”

Netanyahu said the aid that would be let in would be “minimal,” without specifying precisely when it would resume.

Israel on Sunday said it would resume aid deliveries into the war-battered territory after a complete halt on imports since early March.

Israel said the blockade on goods including fuel, food and medicine, was meant to ramp up pressure on Hamas.

