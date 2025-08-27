Israeli drone strikes kill 6 Syrian soldiers in Damascus suburb, reports say

DAMASCUS, Syria — (AP) — Israeli drone strikes on a southern suburb of the Syrian capital Damascus killed six soldiers and wounded others, state media and a war monitor reported Wednesday.

The latest drone strikes occurred Tuesday in the southern Damascus suburb of Kiswah and killed six soldiers, state-run Al-Ikhbariah reported, without giving further details.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strikes.

Since the fall of Bashar Assad in December, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on different parts of the country, destroying Syrian army assets.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes hit a point that links Damascus with the southern province of Sweida that witnessed deadly clashes last month between pro-government gunmen and fighters from Syria's Druze minority.

Israel intervened during the fighting last month on the side of the Druze, who form a substantial community in Israel, where they are seen as a loyal minority and often serve in the Israeli military.

The Observatory added that the area struck Tuesday had military posts for Assad’s military before his fall almost nine months ago.

The Observatory said there were several strikes on the area, including one that hit after paramedics arrived. In addition to the six soldiers killed, three people were wounded, it added.

Earlier Tuesday, an Israeli drone strike near the southern town of Quneitra killed one person, according to Al-Ikhbariah and the Observatory.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned the strike near Quneitra, saying it violates international law and threatens peace and stability in the region.

