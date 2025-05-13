World

How to impress a US president? Spin up a fighter jet escort for Air Force One

Trump Mideast Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s provide an honorary escort for Air Force One, with President Donald Trump aboard, as it arrives in Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — (AP) — Saudi Arabia didn't even wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to land there before it set out to impress him in a sky-high way.

As Trump flew in to Riyadh on Tuesday, he got a ceremonial escort from six Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s as his plane approached the kingdom's capital — an exceptionally rare sight.

Margo Martin, a White House official, posted video of the escort online, declaring, “Saudi F-15’s providing honorary escort for Air Force One!”

The Royal Saudi Air Force has the world’s largest fleet of F-15s after the U.S. Air Force.

