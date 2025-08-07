Helicopter crashes just outside Kenya's capital

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — A helicopter with an unknown number of people on Thursday crashed into a residential area just outside Nairobi, the Kenya Red Cross said.

Rescue teams were heading to the scene in Kiambu, a county that shares a border with Kenya's capital, the nongovernmental organization said.

The local Star newspaper reported that the crash prompted “a swift response from authorities.” Military and police personnel “quickly arrived at the scene and secured the area,” the paper reported.

There were no more immediate details from officials.

