Guineans vote 'yes' in referendum that could allow leader of country’s junta to run for president

CONAKRY, Guinea — (AP) — Over 90% of Guineans voted ‘yes’ in a constitutional referendum that could allow the leader of the country’s junta to run for president, according to provisional results announced Monday evening by the electoral body overseeing the vote count.

Guinea is one of a growing number of West African countries, including Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, where the military has taken over. The referendum, which is a key step in the country's transition from military to civilian rule, is being closely monitored in the coup-battered region, with critics calling it a power grab.

Some say it is a way for Gen. Mamadi Doumbouya, who took power by force four years ago, to seek the presidency and legitimize his military rule. The turnout in over 80% of polling stations was 91.4%, Djenabou Toure, the head of the Directorate General of Elections, told reporters Monday evening. Out of these, 90.06% were “yes” votes and 9.04% were “no” votes. The referendum needed a turnout of at least 50% to pass.

