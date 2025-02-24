World

Foreign leaders visit Ukraine's capital to mark 3rd war anniversary

Russia Ukraine War European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa arrive at a train station on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A dozen leaders from Europe and Canada arrived in Ukraine's capital by train Monday morning to mark the third anniversary of Russia's invasion.

The visitors were greeted at the station by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and the president's chief of staff Andrii Yermak. Among them were European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a post on X, von der Leyen wrote that Europe was in Kyiv “because Ukraine is in Europe.”

“In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny,” she wrote.

The guests, also including European Council President Antonio Costa as well as the prime ministers of Northern European countries and Spain, were set to attend events dedicated to the anniversary and discuss supporting Ukraine amid a recent U.S. policy shift under President Donald Trump.

