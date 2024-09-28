Flooding in Nepal's capital kills at least 32 people

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — Flooding caused by continuous rainfall has killed at least 32 people in Nepal's capital, and another 12 are missing, police said Saturday.

Rains have been pounding since Friday night and are expected to continue over the weekend. Seventeen people were also injured while 1,053 were rescued across Kathmandu, according to Nepal Police spokesman Bishwo Adhikari.

He said all police personnel across the nation have been ordered to help in the rescue efforts.

The government had issued flood warnings across the Himalayan nation warning of massive rainfall.

Buses were banned from traveling at night on highways and cars were discouraged from the roads. Security forces were ordered to high alert.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak told reporters that there are reports of damage in other parts of the country, too, and officials are still collecting information.

“The government's priority right now is to rescue the people and help those who have been affected,” Lekhak said.

Parts of Kathmandu were inundated by the swollen rivers with many houses flooded and residents forced to move to top floors. A huge area on the southern side of the city has been mostly flooded. An army helicopter was used to pick up four people who were unable to leave their houses.

Most of Kathmandu was without power and internet for a period of time.

There were reports of landslides and flooding in other parts of the country.

The monsoon season that bring heavy rainfall began in June and usually ends by mid-September.

