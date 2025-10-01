Environmentalists, politicians, celebrities recall life and influence of primatologist Jane Goodall

Jane Goodall was a pioneer, a tireless advocate and a deeply compassionate conservationist who inspired others to care about primates — and all animals — during a long life well lived, according to tributes from around the world.

Former President Joe Biden, who awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom just before he left office, said on social media that she spread messages of hope that "mobilized a global movement to protect the planet." Journalist Maria Shriver called Goodall a "legendary figure and a friend," while PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said she "forever changed the way we view our fellow animals."

The death of the famed primatologist, who produced groundbreaking research while living among chimpanzees in Africa decades ago, was announced Wednesday by the Jane Goodall Institute. She was 91.

Here’s a roundup of some notable reactions to Goodall's death and legacy:

Former President Joe Biden

“Jill and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jane Goodall whose activism, vision, and message of hope mobilized a global movement to protect the planet. Above all, Jane taught us that when we search for humanity in the natural world around us, we discover it within ourselves. We are sending our love and strength to the Goodall family and everyone who was touched by her remarkable life of service.” — On the social platform X

UN Secretary-General António Guterres

“I’m deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jane Goodall, our dear Messenger of Peace. She is leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity & our planet.” — On X

Journalist Maria Shriver

“Jane Goodall was a legendary figure and a friend. I admired her, learned from her, and was so honored to get to spend time with her over the years. She stayed at her mission and on her mission. She changed the world and the lives of everyone she impacted. The world lost one of its best today, and I lost someone I adored.” — On X

Former President Barack Obama

“Jane Goodall had a remarkable ability to inspire us to connect with the natural wonders of our world, and her groundbreaking work on primates and the importance of conservation opened doors for generations of women in science. Michelle and I are thinking of all those who loved and admired her.” — On X

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk

“Jane Goodall was a gifted scientist and trailblazer who forever changed the way we view our fellow animals. Caring about all animals, she went vegan after reading Animal Liberation, and helped PETA with many campaigns, calling her 1986 visit to a Maryland laboratory full of chimpanzees in barren isolation chambers ‘the worst experience of my life.’ We could always count on her to be on the animals’ side, whether she was urging UPS to stop shipping hunting trophies, calling for SeaWorld’s closure, or a shutdown of the Oregon National Primate Research Center.” — Statement

Environmentalist and nature broadcaster Chris Packham

“She’s used her voice calmly and in a dedicated fashion to speak up for life on Earth against all of the threats that it faces. And in many ways, Jane just died on the job. The job that her life became. And that was protecting life on Earth.” — Interview

Philanthropist Melinda French Gates

“As a world-renowned ethologist and conservationist who spent more than 65 years studying wild chimpanzees, Dr. Jane Goodall fundamentally changed the way we understand the world — and our place in it. She was also an extraordinarily powerful advocate, inspiring young people all over the world to stay curious, compassionate, and committed to building a brighter future for people, animals, and the environment. What a force she was.” — On X

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

“The world has lost a tireless guardian of nature. Dr. Jane Goodall changed the way we understand animals — and our own humanity. Her advocacy inspired generations and her research revolutionized the field of biology. Her legacy lives on through every life she fought to protect. May she rest in peace, and may we take up her torch.” — On X

Former President Bill Clinton

“Jane Goodall not only taught us about the world around us, but about ourselves and our responsibility to protect the planet. The best tribute we can pay her is to redouble our efforts to defend the environment, so that all life on Earth can truly share the future. She will be missed.” — On Facebook

Sen. Cory Booker

“Thank you Jane Goodall for a lasting legacy of conservation, service to all of us, and for always being brave.” — On X

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg

“Jane Goodall’s brilliant mind, compassionate heart, and pioneering spirit helped us better understand our connection to nature and our responsibility to defend it — and she inspired generations to do their part. It was an honor to have her alongside us just last week to share with leaders a message that is more urgent than ever.” — On X

Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals

“Goodall’s influence on the animal protection community is immeasurable, and her work on behalf of primates and all animals will never be forgotten.” — Statement

Chef José Andrés

“My friend Jane Goodall was the wisest and most compassionate person I’ve ever met. She could make anybody feel hopeful about the future … no matter the hardships of the present. Just this weekend, she wrote to let me know she was thinking about what she could do to alleviate all of the suffering in Gaza, in Ukraine, in Sudan, and beyond. She was my hero, my inspiration. I will miss her every single day.” — On X

Apple CEO Tim Cook

“Jane Goodall was a groundbreaking scientist and leader who taught us all so much about the beauty and wonder of our world. She never stopped advocating for nature, people, and the planet we share. May she rest in peace.” — On X

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

“Jane Goodall was a global legend at the forefront of discovery — breaking through barriers for women in primatology, science, and beyond. Her curiosity, strength, and kindness changed the world, bridging countries and cultures in pursuit of a better future.” — On X

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio

“For decades, Jane traveled the world with tireless energy, awakening generations to the wonder of the natural world. She spoke directly to the next generation, instilling hope, responsibility, and the belief that every individual can make a difference. She inspired millions to care, to act, and to hope. She never stopped. ... My last message to Jane was simple: ‘You are my hero.’ Now, we all must carry the torch for her in protecting our one shared home.” — On Facebook

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay

“Dr. Jane Goodall was able to convey the lessons of her research to everyone, especially young people. She changed the way we see Great Apes. Her chimpanzee greetings at UNESCO last year — she who so strongly supported our work for the biosphere — will echo for years to come.” — Statement

Musician Moby

“The last time jane and I spoke she was remarkably calm about dying, she referred to it as “her next big adventure.” jane had one of the most remarkable lives of pretty much any human being ever. she reached hundreds of millions of people with her message of awe, wonder, compassion, and love & respect for all animals. but nonetheless I will miss her more than words can express. rest in peace, dear friend.” — On Facebook

___

The Associated Press' climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.