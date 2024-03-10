World

A driver has been arrested after crashing his car into the gates of Buckingham Palace in London

Britain Royals Tourists walk past boarded gates after a man was arrested after crashing his vehicle, at Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, March 10, 2024. Armed officers arrested the man at the scene early Sunday on suspicion of criminal damage and he was taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (Frank Augstein/AP)

LONDON — (AP) — A driver who plowed a car into the gates of Buckingham Palace has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, London police said Sunday.

The crash early Saturday wasn't considered terrorism-related and no one was injured, the Metropolitan Police force said.

The driver was arrested by armed officers and held under the Mental Health Act after being taken to a hospital. He has since been released on bail.

Metal fencing was placed in front of the entrance to the palace and the gates were boarded up Sunday as tourists strolled past in the rain.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!