Afghanistan quake death toll rises to 900 as rescue teams scour mountainous region for survivors

JALALABAD, Afghanistan — (AP) — Rescue teams scoured Afghanistan's mountainous east for survivors, as the death toll from a strong earthquake rose to 900 with 3,000 people injured, an official said Tuesday.

The 6.0 magnitude quake struck late Sunday night in several provinces, flattening villages and leaving people trapped under rubble for hours. It damaged or destroyed thousands of homes that were made mostly of mud bricks and wood.

“The injured are being evacuated so these figures may change significantly,” Yousaf Hammad, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, told The Associated Press. “The earthquake caused landslides in some areas, blocking roads, but they have been reopened, and the remaining roads will be reopened to allow access to areas that were difficult to reach.”

The majority of casualties were in Kunar province, where most people live in steep river valleys separated by high mountains. Helicopters are being used to evacuate the injured to hospital, and aid agencies said their teams were making journeys on foot to reach the most isolated areas.

Authorities have appealed for international help.

Sunday's quake was the third strong earthquake since the Taliban seized power in 2021, and the latest crisis to beset Afghanistan, which is reeling from deep cuts to aid funding, a weak economy and millions of people forcibly returned from Iran and Pakistan.

