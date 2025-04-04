The death toll in the North Macedonia nightclub fire rises to 60 after a burn victim dies

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — (AP) — A critically injured burn victim from a nightclub fire last month in North Macedonia has died while receiving treatment in Lithuania, raising the death toll to 60, the country's health minister said Friday.

“Unfortunately, this morning I received the bad news that one patient, who was among the four most critically injured, has died,” Health Minister Arben Taravari said.

He added that the patient had suffered burns covering nearly 40% of his body and died after developing an infection and experiencing kidney failure.

The March 16 blaze, which killed mostly young revelers and left dozens injured, broke out during a live concert when a pyrotechnics display triggered a fire at an indoor venue in the eastern town of Kocani. The most seriously injured victims were transported to hospitals across several European countries, with assistance from the European Union.

Investigators were exploring allegations of fire safety violations and illegally obtained operating permits. Thirty-four people remain in custody, including a former finance minister and seven senior police officers.

State Prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski said that the suspects were being investigated for offenses that carry penalties of up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

Officials said that 650 people, including 31 minors, were inside the nightclub when the fire broke out. Twenty-five minors were among the 196 people injured.

