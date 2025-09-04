Death toll from Afghan earthquake jumps to 2,205, the Taliban say

JALALABAD, Afghanistan — (AP) — Hundreds of bodies have been recovered from houses destroyed by a major earthquake in Afghanistan last week, pushing the death toll to over 2,200, a Taliban government spokesman said Thursday.

A 6.0 magnitude quake struck several provinces of the mountainous and remote east on Sunday night, levelling villages and trapping people under rubble. The majority of casualties have been in Kunar, where many live in steep river valleys separated by high mountains.

Taliban spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat, who provided the updated casualty figures, said rescue and search efforts were continuing. “Tents have been set up for people, and the delivery of first aid and emergency supplies is ongoing.”

Rough terrain and funding cuts are hindering rescue and relief efforts, with aid agencies urging the international community to come forward with more support.

Sunday's quake is the third to devastate the country since the Taliban seized power in 2021.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.