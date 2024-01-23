World

Chinese state media say 20 people dead and 24 missing after landslide

China Landslide This image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, shows an aerial view of the landslide in Liangshui village in southwestern China's Yunnan Province on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. The landslide in southwestern China's mountainous Yunnan province early Monday buried dozens and forced the evacuation of hundreds. (CCTV via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

BEIJING — (AP) — Twenty people are confirmed dead and 24 remain missing after a landslide in a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Yunnan, Chinese state media reported Tuesday.

The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. on Monday in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan.

Authorities resumed search and rescue operations Tuesday after suspending the work temporarily due to another landslide alert.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

