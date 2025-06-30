Canadian Prime Minister Carney says trade talks with US resume after Canada rescinded tech tax

TORONTO — (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says trade talks with U.S. have resumed after Canada rescinded its plan to tax U.S. technology firms.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that was suspending trade talks with Canada over its plans to continue with its tax on technology firms, which he called "a direct and blatant attack on our country."

The Canadian government says “in anticipation” of a trade deal “Canada would rescind” the Digital Serves Tax.

Carney’s office said Carney and Trump have agreed to resume negotiations.

Trump, in a post on his social media network last Friday, said Canada had just informed the U.S. that it was sticking to its plan to impose the digital services tax, which applies to Canadian and foreign businesses that engage with online users in Canada.

The tax was set to go into effect Monday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.