World

British military warns of possible vessel being boarded near Strait of Hormuz

By DUBAI and United Arab Emirates
By DUBAI and United Arab Emirates

The British military warned Saturday that a vessel may have been boarded by an unknown party near the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The warning from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations offered no details about the boarding in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West, particularly after a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian Consulate in Syria.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!