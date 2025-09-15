Brazil's Lula pushes back against tariff, tells Trump the country's democracy 'is not on the table'

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Sunday pushed back against a 50% tariff on Brazilian imported goods to the United States, arguing that it was "political" and "illogical."

Lula said in a New York Times op-ed that his government is open to negotiating anything that can bring mutual benefits. “But Brazil’s democracy and sovereignty are not on the table,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed the tariff on Brazil in July, citing what he called a "witch hunt" against former President Jair Bolsonaro, who at the time stood accused of trying to illegally hang onto power.

The trial came to an end on Thursday after a panel of Supreme Court justices ruled that Bolsonaro had attempted a coup after his 2022 electoral defeat to Lula, sparking fears of further U.S. measures against Brazil.

Lula said he was proud of the Supreme Court for its “historic decision” which safeguards Brazil's institutions, the democratic rule of law and is not a “witch hunt.”

"(The ruling) followed months of investigations that uncovered plans to assassinate me, the vice president and a Supreme Court justice," Lula said.

Lula added that the tariff increase was “not only misguided but illogical,” citing the surplus of $410 billion in bilateral trade in goods and services the U.S. has accumulated over the past 15 years.

The op-ed is a sign that Brazil is bracing for more possible sanctions after the Supreme Court's decision.

After Thursday’s ruling, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X that Trump’s government “will respond accordingly.”

Brazil's Foreign Ministry called Rubio's comments an inappropriate threat that wouldn't intimidate the government, saying the country's judiciary is independent and that Bolsonaro was granted due process.

Bolsonaro on Sunday briefly left his home in Brasilia where he is under house arrest to undergo a medical procedure at a nearby hospital, his first public appearance since Thursday's ruling.

Escorted by police, Bolsonaro went to the DF Star hospital in Brazil's capital in the morning for procedures related to skin lesions — a temporary release granted by Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Sept. 8.

He was later discharged, doctors from the hospital said in a statement. Medical staff removed eight skin lesions that will be sent for analysis to establish a definitive diagnosis and assess the need for further treatment.

The 70-year-old far-right politician was placed under house arrest in early August, after de Moraes said that Bolsonaro had violated precautionary measures imposed on him in the context of the coup trial. He had already been wearing an ankle monitor.

In late August, de Moraes increased security measures further and ordered that police conduct inspections of all vehicles leaving Bolsonaro’s residence and monitor the exterior of the house.

After the medical visit, Bolsonaro must file a certificate of attendance, indicating the date and times of the appointments, to the Supreme Court.

Bolsonaro’s son Carlos took to social media to complain about what he deemed to be excessive policing around his father’s trip to the hospital.

“I’m with my father and witnessing the continuation of the biggest circus in Brazilian history,” he wrote on X. “A convoy with more than 20 men ostensibly armed with rifles (…) just to promote the humiliation of an honest man.”

Die-hard supporters of Bolsonaro awaited the ex-president when he arrived at the hospital on Sunday and greeted him with shouts of “Amnesty now!” The chant is in reference to the push of Bolsonaro’s allies in Congress to grant the former president some kind of amnesty.

“We’re here to provide spiritual and psychological support,” said Deusélis Filho, 46, the president of a group of Bolsonaro supporters called Influencers of Brazil.

Thursday's sentence doesn’t mean that Bolsonaro will immediately go to prison. The court panel has now up to 60 days to publish the ruling. Once it does, Bolsonaro’s lawyers have five days to file motions for clarification.

His lawyers have said that they will try to appeal both the conviction and sentence before the full Supreme Court of 11 justices, although some experts think it’s unlikely to be accepted.

Eléonore Hughes reported from Rio de Janeiro.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.