Brazilian justice eases Bolsonaro's house arrest to allow unrestricted family visits

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Wednesday eased a key term of the house arrest imposed on former President Jair Bolsonaro in his coup plot case, allowing family members to visit without prior authorization.

De Moraes’ authorization, which followed a request from federal police, means the relatives will be able to visit the residence where Bolsonaro lives with his wife, Michelle, without first asking court for permission. It applies to Bolsonaro's sons and daughter, grandchildren and close relatives of his wife.

The conservative former leader is on trial for allegedly masterminding a coup plot to remain in office despite his election loss to current leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro denies wrongdoing.

The house arrest order has sharply divided Brazilians, with his supporters saying the case against Bolsonaro is persecution of a political adversary, while Lula supporters say the matter should be decided in court.

The case has gripped the South American country as it faces a trade war with the United States. Bolsonaro has drawn the support of the U.S. government, with President Donald Trump calling the prosecution of Bolsonaro a witch hunt and tying his decision to impose a 50% tariff on imported Brazilian goods to his ally's judicial situation.

The original house arrest order issued Monday allowed only Bolsonaro's lawyers to have unlimited access to his residence.

De Moraes, who is responsible for putting Bolsonaro on trial, had ordered the former president’s house arrest for violating precautionary measures imposed on him by spreading content through his sons. The 70-year-old politician denies that and pledges to appeal the decision.

The court last month had ordered Bolsonaro to wear an electronic ankle monitor and obey a curfew while the proceedings are underway.

Many Brazilians have characterized the actions by de Moraes against Bolsonaro as too harsh.

Long-time Supreme Court justice Glimar Mendes came to his colleague's defense Wednesday, praising de Moraes as a protector of Brazil's institutional integrity. “Brazil owes him a lot," Mendes told journalists in the capital, Brasilia.

Mendes also alluded to the U.S. tariff policy as an abnormal and unacceptable infringement on Brazil's sovereignty.

