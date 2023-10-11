World

Australian-Chinese journalist detained for 3 years in China returns to Australia

Australia China Journalist FILE - Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, attends a public event in Beijing on Aug. 12, 2020. Cheng who worked for China’s state broadcaster and was convicted on murky espionage charges during her three years in detention in China had been returned to Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanes said on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File) (Ng Han Guan/AP)

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — A Chinese-Australian journalist who was convicted on murky espionage charges and detained in China for three years has returned to Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday.

Cheng Lei has reunited with her two children in Melbourne, Albanese said. The 48-year-old Lei worked for the international department of China's state broadcaster CCTV.

“Her matter was concluded through the legal processes in China,” Albanese told reporters.

Her return comes ahead of Albanese's planned visit to Beijing this year on a date yet to be announced.

Albanese’s government has been lobbying for the release of Cheng and another Chinese-Australian held in China since 2019, Yang Hengjun.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

The Latest Headlines
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!