Armed men abduct a former minister and junta critic in Mali, his family says

BAMAKO, Mali — A former Malian minister and critic of the ruling junta was abducted from his home by armed, hooded men, one of his family members told The Associated Press Sunday, as fallout spreads from a wave of armed attacks against the government in the conflict-battered West African nation.

Mountaga Tall’s home in the capital, Bamako, was stormed shortly before midnight on Saturday, his relative Mahmoud Touré told AP. The men did not identify themselves, nor did they say why they were seizing Tall, but Touré said they were from the armed forces.

“They did not explain why and did not present an arrest warrant,” he said. “The soldiers mistreated Mountaga Tall’s wife and took his phone.”

Tall served as Mali's education and science minister from 2016 to 2017 and is the president of the National Congress for Democratic Initiative, a political party opposed to the military government. As a lawyer, he represents politicians and other individuals who have been arrested for criticizing the junta.

Mali was struck on April 26 by one of the biggest coordinated attacks on its army in Bamako and several other cities by jihadis and rebels who seized several towns and military bases. Several people were killed in the attack including the defense minister, Sadio Camara.

The Islamic militant group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and the Azawad Liberation Front, a Tuareg-led separatist group, jointly launched the heaviest attack on the government since 2012.

On Friday the military government said it had evidence that soldiers collaborated with the groups to launch the attacks. It has since carried out a wave of arrests.

Tall's family said they have filed a complaint “regarding kidnapping and disappearance” with the security forces. The government has not commented on the arrests.

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