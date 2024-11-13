Amsterdam warns of new calls for unrest after violence around Israeli soccer match

AMSTERDAM — (AP) — A senior police officer warned Tuesday of calls for more rioting in Amsterdam, after dozens of people armed with sticks and firecrackers set a tram on fire Monday night and the city faces tensions following violence last week targeting fans of an Israeli soccer club.

Olivier Dutilh, of the Amsterdam police force, told a court hearing that “we have signals that there are calls for similar” unrest in the west of the city. Streets in the area were relatively calm as evening fell, and the security presence was low-profile.

The Amsterdam mayor, chief of police and top public prosecutor published a report Monday outlining what happened last week, including new details about actions by Maccabi Tel Aviv fans ahead of the Maccabi Tel Aviv-Ajax soccer match.

Local authorities had decided against banning the game, but beefed up security. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators were banned by local authorities from gathering outside the stadium.

The day before the game, authorities reported incidents and saw social media posts threatening Maccabi fans. Around midnight, Israeli fans ripped a Palestinian flag off a downtown building and several of them took off their belts and attacked a cab, the document said. Cab drivers sought to mobilize online in response, and centered on a casino where some 400 Israeli fans were gathered. Police mobilized to avoid a major confrontation.

The morning of the game, authorities were “specifically worried about the Maccabi fans and the reaction of cab drivers,” the document said. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema pleaded with the Israeli ambassador for officials in Israel to make clear “that this is about a sporting event and should not be mixed with politics.”

In the afternoon, social media posts hardened and antisemitic terms were used. After the 5-0 win of Ajax over Maccabi, parts of a large group of Maccabi supporters “are running around with sticks destroying things,” the document said. There were also “rioters, moving in small groups, by foot, scooter or car, quickly attacking Maccabi fans before disappearing,” the City Hall timeline said.

The police commander said that those incidents had “an antisemitic character — there is talk about a Jew hunt and people are asked about their nationality.” Rumors then surfaced about missing people and hostage-taking, which proved unfounded.

Police said the fire Monday was quickly extinguished and riot officers cleared the square. Images online showed people damaging property and setting off firecrackers. A police vehicle was later burned out in a nearby street and police said they suspect arson.

Police said it wasn't clear who started the unrest and whether it was related to what happened last week. Some rioters could be heard on video shared on social media using slurs against Jewish people.

Police said they detained three suspects and appealed for witnesses, including of the assault of a cyclist who was beaten up as he rode past the unrest.

Police noted the tense atmosphere in the city since five people were treated in the hospital and dozens detained Thursday following the soccer match. Youths on scooters and on foot went in search of Israeli fans, punching and kicking them and then fleeing to evade police, according to Amsterdam’s mayor.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof met Tuesday with members of Amsterdam's Jewish community to discuss antisemitism in the wake of the violence. Reports of antisemitic speech, vandalism and violence have been on the rise in Europe since the start of the war in Gaza.

A total of eight people are in custody in the investigation into last week's violence, between the ages of 16 and 37, from Amsterdam and nearby cities, according to police.

Police said they have identified over 170 witnesses and have taken forensics evidence from dozens. The prime minister said they were also examining videos posted to social media.

The mayor has banned all demonstrations in the city and declared several parts of Amsterdam risk zones where police can stop and check anyone. Dozens were detained on Sunday for taking part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in central Amsterdam that had been outlawed.

A small demonstration was ended by police Tuesday outside Amsterdam City Hall during a debate about the unrest, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported.

___

Casert reported from Brussels. Mike Corder and Molly Quell in The Hague contributed.

