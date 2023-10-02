World

5 missing people are located after a Spanish nightclub fire, leaving the death toll at 13

Spain Nightclub Fire In this photo provided by Bomberos/ayuntamiento de Murcia, part of the burned-out interior a nightclub which caught fire is pictured in Murcia, south-eastern Spain, Sunday Oct. 1, 2023. At least 13 people were killed in a fire in a Spanish nightclub on Sunday morning, authorities said, with fears the toll could still rise as rescue workers sift through the debris. The fire broke out in the two-storey "Teatre" nightclub, also called "Fonda Milagros", in the city of Murcia in southeastern Spain in early hours of the morning. (Bomberos/ayuntamiento de Murcia, via AP) (Uncredited/AP)

MADRID — (AP) — Five people who were missing and feared dead in a nightclub fire in the city of Murcia have been located, a Spanish official said Monday. The death toll stands at 13, with 24 people injured.

Francisco Jiménez, the national government representative in the southeastern region of Murcia, told Spanish National Television that no further bodies had been found and that there was no longer anyone missing.

Firefighters and police continued to search the damaged premises for clues as to how the fire started Sunday in the city of Murcia. They also worked to secure the interior of the building to avoid a possible collapse.

The blaze started around 6 a.m. in a nightclub and spread to two others nearby, Spanish state news agency EFE said. All the bodies were found in the first nightclub.

The city council declared three days of mourning with flags flown at half-staff on public buildings.

