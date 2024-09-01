World

11 killed and more than 30 injured after a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — At least 11 people were killed and more than 30 injured when a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Sunday in the southern community of Azua, located west of the capital, Santo Domingo, Juan Salas, the director of civil defense, told The Associated Press.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, although authorities are reviewing cameras in the area, he said.

Most of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately known, Salas said.

