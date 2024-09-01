World

10 killed and 17 injured after a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — At least 10 people were killed and a further 17 injured when a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic, authorities said.

The crash occurred early Sunday in the southern community of Azua, located west of the capital, Santo Domingo, according to local media reports citing government officials.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash.

Most of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!