World leaders react with offers and solidarity after powerful quakes hit Venezuela

World leaders reacted Thursday with messages of solidarity and offers of assistance after two powerful earthquakes shook Venezuela, killing at least 164 people, injuring more than 1,000 and trapping many beneath collapsed buildings.

Wednesday evening's 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes were among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century and could be felt throughout the region.

Venezuelan officials were trying to make the most of the daylight hours to speed up efforts to rescue people believed to remain trapped under the rubble.

Here are some of the reactions from world leaders to the earthquakes in Venezuela.

US State Secretary Marco Rubio

"The United States extends our deepest condolences to the people of Venezuela following the devastating earthquakes," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on the social platform X.

“America stands with the Venezuelan people during this difficult time and at the direction of President Trump, the State Department is immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela.”

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron took to social platform X to express France's solidarity with the Venezuelan people and said that a team of 85 French rescue workers specializing in search and clearance operations is "being deployed immediately" to Venezuela.

“France stands ready, alongside its European partners, to provide assistance to the affected populations in response to the needs identified by the Venezuelan authorities,” he wrote.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that a team of military rescue workers, along with medical personnel, will depart for Venezuela on Thursday. She did not say how many people would be traveling.

“We will determine tomorrow exactly what additional personnel are needed to continue helping the communities that need it,” the Mexican president said.

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil expressed his country's "determination" to support the government of Venezuela in its recovery efforts.

Lula said on X that he had instructed Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assess the situation in Venezuela “and to evaluate what assistance measures Brazil might adopt.”

"I reaffirm our determination to support the government of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez in the recovery of affected areas in this sister nation, whose people have demonstrated great resilience in the face of adversity," he wrote.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

“China has taken note of the reports concerning Venezuela. We extend our sincere condolences to the Venezuelan government and the affected people,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Thursday in a news conference.

He added that “China is willing to provide assistance to Venezuela to the best of its ability, according to Venezuela's needs."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

"All the support from me and Spain to the Venezuelan people after the devastating earthquakes of last night," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote on Instagram. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Colombia’s President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella

"I stand in full solidarity with the brotherly people of Venezuela following the devastating earthquake. Colombia stands with you during this difficult time with affection, respect, and hope. My prayers are with the victims and their families. God will provide," Colombian President-elect Abelardo de la Espriella wrote on X.

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