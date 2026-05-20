Weird News

Sorry, Arsenal fans, but a public holiday for you in Botswana is fake news

APTOPIX Britain Premier League Arsenal Soccer Arsenal supporters celebrate in a pub near the Arsenal stadium after Arsenal's soccer team won the Premier League title in London, Tuesday, May 19, 2026.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) (Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Arsenal soccer fans in the southern African country of Botswana thought they had another reason to rejoice: a public holiday to celebrate their team's first Premier League title in 22 years.

Unfortunately for them, Botswana's government said a notice announcing they could have the day off Wednesday in celebration was fake news.

The government posted the so-called official statement on X with the words "FAKE" in red across it. The government posted: “No, there is no holiday for Arsenal fans.”

The fake statement circulating online — complete with a Republic of Botswana coat of arms and a stamp from the office of the president — said President Duma Boko had rewarded Arsenal fans for their “passion, loyalty and unwavering support.”

Eagle-eyed fans, however, might have noticed that the fake statement was dated May 17: Sunday. Arsenal's triumph was only confirmed on Tuesday after nearest rival Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth.

One X user speculated jokingly that the fake statement was issued by a Manchester United fan.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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