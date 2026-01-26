Oscar Mayer's Wienermobile race is coming back to the Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wienermobiles are coming back for a bite at the Brickyard in May, giving them another chance to relish the spotlight of racing's biggest weekend.

Oscar Mayer announced Sunday all six of its famed street-ready vehicles will compete for the second straight year on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's historic 2.5-mile oval. The Wienie 500 is scheduled for May 22 during the track's annual Carburation Day festivities.

Last year's race was such a hit, organizers wanted to give fans a second round to savor the flavor of a light-hearted competition just two days before IndyCar's marquis race — the Indianapolis 500.

The presentation will have a familiar look for fans who watched last year's inaugural race.

Each Wienermobile will feature toppings representing an American regional favorite while carrying carry custom decals. Drivers will don Hotdogger racing suits while the iconic “Wiener Song” plays and the champ drives into “wieners circle.”

Slaw Dog, which represents the Southeast, will try to prove it is beefy enough to defend last year's crown. Four other regional favorites also are expected to return — Chi Dog (Midwest), New York Dog (East), Chili Dog (South) and Seattle Dog (Northwest).

But the Sonoran Dog may be replaced after failing to cut the mustard in 2025.

Fans can choose the final entrant from a menu of seven possibilities, including the Sonoran Dog, by visiting Instagram in the first "Pick Your Dog" Wienie 500 bracket. Updates will be provided on the Instagram account or on TikTok.

“The response to the first Wienie 500 was overwhelming, and we heard the fans loud and clear that they were hungry for more,” Kelsey Rice, Oscar Mayer brand communications director said in a statement. “This year, we’re supercharging the experience, delivering an even bigger, bolder and more unforgettable event that puts the fans at the forefront. With amplified engagement, intensified rivalries and more surprises in store, we’re giving the people what they want — an unparalleled live experience that will leave them craving more.”

