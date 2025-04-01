Never can say goodbye: Chavez back with the Braves for the 5th time since 2021 and 6th overall

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jesse Chavez and the Atlanta Braves never seem to part ways for long.

The team purchased the 41-year-old right-hander's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, bringing him back for his fifth stint with the Braves since 2021 and sixth overall.

He first joined the team in December 2009 in a trade with Tampa Bay for reliever Rafael Soriano. In 2021, Chavez signed a minor league deal with Atlanta and later joined the Braves’ staff, helping them win the World Series.

Chavez has pitched for nine teams during his long career, including multiple stints with Toronto, the Los Angeles Angels, Texas and the Chicago Cubs.

“We need as much positive as we can have right now, and Jesse definitely brings that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s part of the family, and it’s always good when you see Jesse walk through that door.”

Chavez returned on the same day the winless Braves learned outfielder Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

Chavez gave up one run and two hits over two innings of relief in Atlanta's 6-1 loss Monday night to the unbeaten Los Angeles Dodgers. He struck out one, walked two and allowed a home run to Kiké Hernández in the sixth as the Braves dropped to 0-5 for the first time since starting 0-9 in 2016.

Chavez entered with a 2.53 ERA in 158 appearances for Atlanta since 2021.

Also on Monday, the Braves designated right-hander Héctor Neris for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.