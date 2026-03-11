Head priest of Episcopal Church in Pittsburgh accused of stealing baseball cards from Walmart

PITTSBURGH — The head priest and dean of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in downtown Pittsburgh is facing charges after being accused of stealing more than $1,000 in baseball cards from a Walmart.

The Very Rev. Aidan Smith was arrested Feb. 27 by police just after leaving the Walmart in Economy Borough, just outside Pittsburgh, with 27 packs of baseball cards concealed under his clothing and in a cardboard box, according to court records.

Smith, 42, was charged with receiving stolen property and retail theft.

Police responded to a call from Walmart security, who said Smith was in the store again after having stolen from it in previous days. Police said Walmart security video shows Smith also taking baseball cards each of the four previous days and leaving without paying.

Walmart valued the stolen baseball cards at $1,099.99, police said.

In a message last week to the cathedral's members, the Right Rev. Ketlen Solak, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh, said diocese officials will investigate the situation and follow the church canons that lay out the process for handling clergy misconduct.

“I have spoken with Aidan and assured him of our prayers for him in this difficult time. Please pray for Aidan, for Melanie and their children, for the entire cathedral congregation as we grieve this news, and for everyone involved in this hard situation,” Solak wrote.

Smith had been on administrative leave since late January, Solak's message said. The diocese did not explain why. Smith's defense lawyer declined comment.

