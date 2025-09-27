Golden lion tamarins and sloths become unlikely roommates at Palm Beach Zoo

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Golden lion tamarins and Hoffman's two-toed sloths have become unlikely roommates in a brand new habitat at the Palm Beach Zoo and Conservation Society in Florida.

Both species are native to the forests of South America, which is why the new habitat features a thick canopy of trees. The golden tamarins, with their distinct orange mane, love frolicking in the treetops, while the sloths are perfectly happy hanging from the trees.

“Maybe the golden tamarins think of the sloth as more furniture because they don’t really do too much. They’re more sedentary,” said Devin Clarke, a senior supervisor at the zoo. "They like to sleep during the day, a little bit more active at night. So just watching, you know, like their couch walking around at night isn’t too scary for them.”

The habitat, which opened in late August, offers the sloths and tamarins a unique space to interact with one another — or mind their own business. The space features a network of vines, ropes and tunnels that encourages exploration, zoo officials said.

“Just being able to see them up close and personal is really a way to inspire connection,” Clarke said. “And once people start really having that connection and harboring that connection with the wild animal, they’re able to look at their lives and say, ‘What can I do differently to help these animals’ wild counterparts down in Brazil and Central America thrive?’”

He said that in the 1970s, there were less than 200 golden tamarinds in the wild. Some 40 zoos accredited through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums put together a plan to rerelease the species into the wild. Their numbers topped 5,000 as of last year, he said.

The previous tamarin habitat at the zoo was a little smaller, Clarke said.

“We wanted to be able to give them a better well-being, so enhancing their lives with enrichment, with space, so they can act a little bit more natural,” he added.

Conservation is part of the Palm Beach Zoo's identity, so native Florida plants are part of the new habitat.

“Planting those Florida native plants within that habitat is a great way to highlight something we can do at our own homes ,” Clarke said. “Even if you have an apartment, just putting out a potted plant that’s a Florida native plant helps kind of revitalize the ecosystem that we have here in South Florida.”

The new habitat provides an opportunity for visitors to have get a closer view of the two species, said Margo McKnight, the zoo's president and CEO.

“We hope to foster a love for wildlife in wild places, including our own backyards. We hope every person leaves inspired to be a wildlife hero in their own community,” she said.

