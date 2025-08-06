Fifth-tier Spanish club defends kit manager after online messages poked fun at his looks

MADRID — (AP) — Fifth-division Spanish club Molinense has defended its kit manager after the announcement of his contract renewal went viral on social media and ignited a series of derogatory messages toward him.

The club on Monday posted online that Pedro García was having his contract renewed for another season after "more than a decade of hard work and passion for our shield." The message came along with a photo of him wearing a cap and with his long beard and hair.

There were more than 1 million views and tens of thousands of interactions on the post. There were hundreds of comments, many poking fun at his looks, but also some criticizing the derogatory attacks and praising the club and the kit manager.

Molinense on Wednesday put out another post defending García.

“Our kit manager has gone viral, and it would have been even more if you knew about his hard work and heart,” the club said. “We denounce some unfortunate comments, and thank the many messages of support that he received. You made the right person go viral.”

A post allegedly made by García thanked the support messages.

“Thank you so much to everyone who mentioned me (and) for all of your comments, really,” it said.

