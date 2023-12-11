Bronze top hat missing from Abraham Lincoln statue in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Abraham Lincoln's top hat is missing from a bronze sculpture along the Ohio River in Louisville, Kentucky.

The sculptor, Ed Hamilton, posted photos of his artwork at Waterfront Park on Facebook on Saturday and said someone stole the hat from the sculpture.

“They had to be strong and determined to pry bronze from a base, good grief!” his post said.

Metro Louisville Police told news outlets that an online report has been filed with the department and they are asking anyone with information to call an anonymous tip line.

The 12-foot (3.6-meter) statue of Lincoln seated on a rock looking out at the Ohio River was dedicated in 2009. The top hat had rested on a rock beside the former president, who was born in rural Kentucky.

Park officials are reviewing video recordings to see if they can spot any suspicious activity, Hamilton told the Courier Journal. He said he hopes the hat is returned soon.

