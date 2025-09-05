Weight change may contribute to cognitive decline in older adults

A study conducted by researchers at Penn State University found that older adults over 65 who experience weight fluctuations of more than 5% may face faster cognitive decline.

The team has published its findings in the journal Obesity.

The study analyzed data from 4,304 older adults over an 11-year period and found a clear relationship between weight variability and cognitive decline.

Participants with the most weight variation showed between two and four times more cognitive decline compared to those with stable weight.

The study suggests that monitoring weight consistently at home could provide valuable information for protecting cognitive health in older adults.

